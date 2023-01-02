Pune: Resident doctors on strike, medical services affected at Sassoon Hospital

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has been on strike since today. As of January 2, all government and municipal colleges and hospitals in Maharashtra stopped providing outpatient treatments and regular inpatient care, resulting in a halt in medical services.

The MARD used a letter to the Minister of Medical Education to highlight various difficulties and demands of resident doctors.Because the government and administration are insensitive to the organization's requests, no concrete measures have been implemented.

"Although the government has not been receptive to the requests of resident doctors, we are going to provide emergency services with the health of poor patients in mind, such as the accident department, maternity ward, and ICU," the doctors added.

Meanwhile, a march will be held in each college to protest the government's policies.Despite the risk of COVID-19, the government is driving us to strike. "However, our fight will continue through the strike until our above demands are met at the government level," demonstrators declared.

MARD has spent the last year attempting to inform the government and administration about the challenges facing resident doctors in Maharashtra at various levels. There were multiple meetings with the governor, the minister of medical education, the secretary of the relevant department, the commissioner, and the director.