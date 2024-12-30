Pune: Retired Army Officer Scammed Rs 17.27 Lakh Over Fake Railway Job Promise

A retired military officer got cheated of Rs 17 lakh 27 thousand on the pretext of getting a job as a TC (Ticket Checker) in the railways. A case has been registered against Sanjeevani Patne (27, resident near Kedari petrol pump, Wanawadi) and Shubham Mod (resident Yewalewadi). A retired jawan has filed a complaint in this regard.

According to the information given by the police, the accused Sanjeevani Patne had pretended to be a TC in the railways to the retired jawan. She took money from the complainant's niece and nephew by saying that she would get them jobs in the railways. She gave the complainant's niece a fake letter of appointment in the railways and also sent fake bank documents on her mobile showing that she had paid money for getting her nephew a job.

Patne told her husband that he was seriously ill. She took money from him from time to time in the name of medicine. She took Rs 17 lakh 27 thousand for the railways job and medicine. She was questioned after she did not get a job. Then she gave vague answers. After realizing that she had been cheated, she filed a complaint with the police. Further investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patange.