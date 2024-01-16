Pune Rickshaw Driver Embarks on Rama-Themed Journey to Ayodhya

Pune: Inspired by the upcoming consecration ceremony of Lord Rama in Ayodhya on January 22nd, a devout rickshaw driver from Pune has transformed his vehicle into a rolling ode to the deity and embarked on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya. Rahul Nayku, a resident of the Camp area and ardent devotee, has had a burning desire to meet Lord Rama ever since the construction of the Ram Mandir began. Now, he's set to fulfill that wish with his uniquely decorated rickshaw.

The rickshaw boasts a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on top, followed by a portrait of Lord Rama below. The entire vehicle is emblazoned with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and the message "Chalo Ayodhya" (Let's go to Ayodhya), making it a moving testament to Nayku's devotion. This special rickshaw, which cost Nayku roughly 3.5 to 4 lakh rupees, is equipped with front and back cameras, air conditioning, and even Wi-Fi for the long journey.

Nayku's pilgrimage began today, driven by his dream of not only worshipping Lord Rama in Ayodhya but also having Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ride in his unique rickshaw.