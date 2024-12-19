Pune Road Accident: One Dead, 2 Injured in Horrific Collision Near Bhosari

Traffic rules are often overlooked by young drivers, leading to dangerous consequences. Instances of reckless driving, such as racing on two- or four-wheelers while ignoring speed limits, have been linked to an increase in fatal accidents. A tragic case occurred in Pune's Bhosari, where a motorcycle crash resulted in one death and two serious injuries.

The incident took place on Gawli Matha Road in MIDC Bhosari early on December 18, around 3:30 am. The deceased, 19-year-old Shanthiratna (Mauli Annasaheb Sonawane), was speeding when he lost control of his bike and skidded. He did not survive, while his friends, Om Kamble and Rohit Gaikwad, suffered severe injuries.

The accident was reported to the local police by 33-year-old Sawantkumar Malhari Gaikwad, a resident of MIDC Bhosari. According to police reports, Shanthiratna was speeding on the road to Gawli Matha when the crash occurred. This incident highlights the dangers of reckless driving and underscores the importance of adhering to traffic rules for everyone’s safety.