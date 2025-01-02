Pune Road Accident: Three of Family Killed in Motorcycle-Car Collision on Kalyan-Ahilyanagar Highway

Pune, Maharashtra (January 02, 2025): Three members of a family were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Sitewadi village on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. in front of Hotel Devendra when a car, bearing registration number MH16AT0715, struck a motorcycle heading towards Kalyan. The motorcycle was carrying Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Kute, 40, Jayashree Nilesh Kute, 35, and Sanvi Nilesh Kute, 14, residents of Pimpri Pendhar, Junnar.

Locals rushed the injured to the primary health centre in Otur. However, doctors declared all three brought dead upon arrival.

The car driver, identified as Dadasaheb Bansi Phalke, 43, was arrested by Otur police. A legal complaint has been registered at the Otur police station. Police sub-inspector Jadhav is leading the investigation.