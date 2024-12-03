Pune Road Rage: Bike Rider Gets Dragged On Audi Car Bonnet by Driver for 2 Km in Pimpri Chinchwad; Three Arrested

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a bike rider was dragged on the bonnet of an Audi car for approximately 2 kilometres following an altercation with the car's driver. The incident occurred on December 1, 2024, and has raised serious concerns about road safety and aggressive behaviour among drivers.

According to Pune Police Inspector Ashok Shirke, the altercation began when the bike rider and the Audi driver disagreed. In a reckless act, the driver accelerated, clinging to the front of the vehicle and dragging the rider along the road. The incident was reported to authorities shortly after it occurred.

The car driver, along with his two friends, has been arrested and booked under section 103 BNS. The blood sample of the accused has been taken to check if he was drunk or not, said Shirke.