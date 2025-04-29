Pune Road Rage: Man and His Family Attacked Over Honking Dispute in Bhawani Peth; VIDEO Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra April 29, 2025): A man and his family were brutally attacked over a dispute related to bike honking in the Bhawani Peth area on Sunday afternoon. The Khadak Police have reportedly detained one accused in the case and have booked five others for attempt to murder. The incident took place around 2 p.m. on April 27 at Jeevan Jyoti Society in Gurunanak Nagar. Karan Lalit Keshwani (28) filed a complaint with the Khadak Police Station after the violent attack on his brother and sister. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the violent confrontation.

According to the reports, the dispute started when Harsh Keshwani, Karan’s younger brother, honked his horn while passing through the narrow lane. The accused, identified as Shoaib Umar Saiyyad, had parked his auto-rickshaw on the road and was unloading goods. Angered by the honking, Shoaib allegedly abused Harsh and started beating him. His clothes were torn during the assault.

Later, Harsh returned with his sister Nikita and grandfather Bharat Keshwani to confront Shoaib. At that point, Shoaib and his associates attacked the family again. Shoaib reportedly hit Harsh on the head with a stone and threatened to kill him. Harsh sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Nikita and Karan were also injured in the attack. Stones were reportedly thrown at them, and Nikita suffered injuries to her hand and leg. Shoaib also abused their grandfather and allegedly threatened to burn their house.

Senior police officials including Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Assistant Commissioner Anuja Deshmane, Senior Inspector Shashikant Chavan and Crime Inspector Sharmila Sutar visited the location. Shoaib Saiyyad was detained shortly after the incident. An attempt to murder case has been registered against him and five to six of his unidentified associates.

The incident has created tension in the area. According to the repots, Police Sub-Inspector Mahendra Kamble is conducting the investigation.