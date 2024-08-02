Pune Robbery Video: Thieves Loot Jewellery Shop at Gunpoint in Hinjewadi; Incident Caught on CCTV

Pune: A jewellery shop in Laxmi Chowk, Hinjewadi, was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning. According to regional media reports, the robbery occurred around 10 a.m. when an armed man threatened the jeweller and stole an undisclosed amount of gold. Crime scenes are recorded in a CCTV installed inside the shop.

Police are investigating the crime, but the total value of the stolen gold is not yet known. Local residents have voiced concerns about the level of police presence in the area following the incident.

In a similar incident last month, a jewellery workshop in Satara district was looted by robbers armed with a gun and a sickle. The robbery occurred on Sunday night, July 28, and was captured on CCTV. Reports indicate that Bengali artisans were working at the time.

The robbers targeted the handcraft shop of Sanjay Jayanta Mayanti and Mrityunjay Mayanti in Lakshminarayan Market. They gathered gold ornaments, locked the workers inside, and fled on a bike parked near Vishnu Mandir Chowk. The Satara police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and are conducting an investigation.

