Pune RTO Mandates CCTV in All School Buses and Vans by July 31

The Regional Transport Office in Pune has issued an order mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in all school buses and vans by July 31 to ensure the safety of students. Failure to comply will lead to action against vehicle owners and drivers, officials said.

Pune city and surrounding areas currently operate around 7,103 school buses and vans. While some of these vehicles have CCTV cameras installed, many remain either unequipped or have non-functional systems. Very few vans have cameras, officials noted.

In response to several incidents involving school children during transportation over the past year, the transport department and Pune Police have made CCTV installation compulsory in all vehicles used for student transport.

The decision was made during a recent meeting of the School Bus Safety Committee, where other important measures were also discussed.

As the new academic year has begun, authorities urged school managements and vehicle owners to take responsibility. The RTO also appealed to school administrations and transport or student safety committees to ensure compliance with school bus guidelines and newly introduced conditions.

Key Rules Announced:

All vehicles transporting school children must have CCTV cameras installed

Female staff must be appointed to accompany children under six years of age

Female staff is mandatory in vehicles transporting girls

Police verification is required for all drivers, conductors, and cleaners

No overloading of school children beyond vehicle capacity

“CCTV cameras must be installed in all vehicles used for student transport by July 31. From August 1, inspections will be conducted to check compliance with the school bus guidelines. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune.