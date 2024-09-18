Pune: Sangvi Police Arrest Two Accused for Allegedly Vandalising 14 Vehicles in Pimple Gurav

A harrowing incident had come to light from the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri-Chinchwad where two youths allegedly vandalised almost 12 to 14 vehicles including various four-wheelers near Mayur Nagri society. Accordingly, a case was registered at the Sangvi police station and in the latest update on the case the police have arrested the accused Shashikant Bansode and Prathamesh Ingle at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The vandalism incident occurred at around 4 am on Sunday when the accused went on a vandalism spree in an attempt to incite terror in the vicinity. As per the police, the accused were on the lookout for a man named Lala Patil as they had indulged in violent altercations in the past near Mayurnagari Housing Society. The accused near the Mayur Society asked a passerby about Patil’s residence. When the man refused to provide any information the accused vandalized 14 vehicles in retaliation and allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Sashikant and Prathamesh went on a spree to create havoc on the Pimple Gurav area. The police immediately swung into action and initiated an investigation of the case. After reviewing the CCTV footage of the area Sangvi police tracked down the accused and arrested the accused. The accused are in police custody and further underway.