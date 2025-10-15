Pune: Scamster Tricks Victim into Paying Processing Fee for Fake Loan, Case Registered

Pimpri: Man got defrauded by a unknown person via WhatsApp and phone call promising that he will approve his Rs 5lakh loan amount. This incident took place online from September 30 to October 8, 2025 at Phugewadi, Dapodi. According to the information given by the police, the suspect contacted the complainant's mobile number through WhatsApp and phone call and said that he was speaking as Kishore Patil. He took the documents required for loan approval from the complainant by saying that he would approve the loan. After that, he took a loan of Rs 27,000 from Finance Company in the name of the complainant without his consent.

Victim Karan Vishansingh Rajpurohit (33, Phugewadi, Dapodi) has filed a complaint at Dapodi police station and case has been registered against an unknown person. complainant said he got lured by fraudster to pay a processing fee of Rs 23,814 for a loan of Rs 5 lakh and said that he would send the fee to the complainant's account and approve a loan of Rs 5.25 lakh.

Complainant believed and send the processing fee of Rs 23,814 to an unknown scanner and got defrauded. As per the information defraud complainant of a total of Rs 30,591 online, including the charges for the loan from Finance Company has been filed.

In separate incident, A 27-year-old woman from Mumbai's Sion fell victim to such a scam and lost 2.07 lakh. She had ordered garments online when she received a call from someone posing as a company representative, who quoted her exact order details to gain her trust. The caller claimed her delivery would take several months unless she cancelled and reordered. Promising an instant refund, he convinced her to make multiple payments through a digital wallet app while citing "system errors" and "failed refunds." The victim even shared her account details, IFSC code, and OTPs under the pretext of processing the refund, only to later discover she had been duped