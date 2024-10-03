Pune Sexual Assault: Devendra Fadnavis Calls for Action Against Accused School Van Driver

A six-year-old girl was molested by a student transport van driver in Wanwadi, Pune. The van driver has been arrested by the Wanwadi police. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that some local political leaders aided the accused in evading justice during a press interaction in Nagpur. Fadnavis mentioned that preliminary investigations indicated support from local leaders for the accused's escape, stating, “I don't see political parties in such incidents. An accused is an accused, and strict action will be taken.” He also confirmed that measures would be enforced against those who assisted the offender.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are additional victims. Fadnavis explained that the driver inappropriately touched girls in the school van, which came to light after a parent filed a complaint. Following this, another victim was identified, leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The institution's management has been summoned for inquiry.

Also Read: Pune shocker: Two minor girl students sexually molested by school van driver in Wanowrie

All institute drivers have been instructed to enhance vigilance regarding school transport, and a thorough background check of drivers and staff will be implemented. Police arrested the 45-year-old accused, Sanjay Jeting Reddy, a resident of Vaiduvadi, Hadapsar. The incident was reported after the victim returned home and informed her father about the inappropriate actions of “Sanjay Uncle,” the transporter.

In a separate issue, Karnataka Government Minister Dinesh Gundurao made controversial remarks about Veer Savarkar, prompting Fadnavis to comment on the Congress party’s continuous disparagement of Savarkar, who highlighted the significance of cows to farmers. Fadnavis criticized Rahul Gandhi for making incorrect statements regarding Savarkar, suggesting this pattern reflects Congress leaders’ ongoing disrespect.