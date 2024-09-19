Pune: School Teacher Travels From Bihar to Pune, Murders Wife’s Lover in Bavdhan; Two Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from the Bavdhan area of Pune where a teacher from Bihar travelled to Pune and planned to kill his wife’s lover. The incident occurred in the Hinjewadi police station limits. The police have so far arrested two of the accused involved in this case.

The accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar who is a teacher in a government school and Dheeraj Kumar both residents of Bihar while the deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar Mahto.

According to the information given by the police, the accused Rajeev Kumar and his wife were separated and had filed for divorce in court. The accused saw Praveen’s photo with his wife on Instagram and travelled to Pune to allegedly murder him. He travelled to Pune from Bihar and traced Praveen’s whereabouts in Bavdhan. On September 18 at around 12:30 am the accused sneaked into the nursery where Praveen was sleeping and slit his throat with a sharp weapon while he was fast asleep.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade stated that both the accused were arrested near Kalyan by the police while they were escaping to Bihar. Further investigation revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife after reaching Bihar, however, the Kalyan Police foiled his plan as he was arrested within nine hours of committing the crime in Bavdhan.

Had there been a little delay, Rajiv would have reached Bihar and killed his wife too. The performance of Pimpri Chinchwad Police and Kalyan Police is being appreciated by the citizens as the accused was arrested and a life was saved.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused Rajiv Kumar works as a teacher in a government school in Bihar. The accused confessed of killing Praveen Mahto in Bavdhan while he was fast asleep. Both the accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.