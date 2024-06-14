Pune: Senior Citizens Duped of Lakhs in 'Drug in Parcel' Scam by Cyber Fraudsters, Police Issue Warning

Cybercrime is on the rise in Pune, with senior citizens becoming prime targets. Police say an average of two cases involving senior citizen victims are filed daily at the Pune Cyber Police Station.

The scam typically involves a phone call from someone claiming to be a FedEx employee. The caller informs the victim a package containing laptops, passports, Indian currency, and illegal drugs was sent to Taiwan using their Aadhaar card credentials. They then threaten the victim with legal action and a connection with a Mumbai Police Crime Branch officer.

A video call is initiated via Skype, Telegram, or WhatsApp, featuring a person in police uniform posing as an officer from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Squad. The scammer claims the victim's bank accounts are linked to money laundering and require evaluation. They may even use names of decorated Mumbai police officers or former Maharashtra government ministers for added credibility.

The victim receives a fake letter, purportedly from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with a forged signature and Mumbai Police stamp. This letter threatens the victim with imprisonment for not cooperating with the investigation.

One recent case involved a forged letter with the signature of IPS officer Milind Bharambe. The scammer then requests the victim's bank account details and provides a company account number, requesting a 90% transfer to clear their name from the case and receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the police. After gaining the victim's trust, they may request details of other investments and ask for withdrawals for "verification."

The scammer then cuts off communication after receiving the money, which is transferred to multiple accounts.

Police urge citizens to be vigilant and not to fall prey to such calls. If money is transferred, they recommend immediately calling the helpline number 1930. This allows police to seize the involved bank accounts and increase the chances of recovering the stolen funds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber and EOW) Vikrant Deshmukh said: "Awareness is the only way to control cyber crimes. The criminals change their modus operandi every time. Citizens should not trust any unknown call claiming to be from the police or other government agencies, as the police will never call via video and ask for your bank balance. Victims should immediately call 1930 and register a complaint, which helps us seize bank accounts and recover the money."