Pune Sexual Abuse Case: Absconding School Teacher Arrested by Police

In a major breakthrough in the Daund school girls molestation case the police have now arrested the primary accused Bapurao Dhumal who was absconding since the crime came to light. As per the police, Dhumal was arrested late in midnight from Daund taluka in Pune district.

Dhumal has been accused of sexually abusing multiple school girls studying at the Bhairavanath Secondary School where Dhumal teaches English subject while the victims are girls students studying in the VII, VIII and IX. Dhumal allegedly blackmailed, tortured and sexually abused eight to nine female students studying in class VII, VIII and IX by taking obscene photos using WhatsApp video calls.

Later there was a major public outrage in Daund Taluka after the incident was narrated by the victims to their parents who stormed the school asking for strict action against the accused however the parents alleged that the school management took action against the accused which spiked his confidence and he continued his heinous acts with the girl students.

The police had arrested the principal Subhash Wakhare on August 22 however the primary accused Bapurao Dhumal was absconding. Police had arrested Dhumal in a midnight chase and he will produced before the court today. The number of arrested accused has increased to two meanwhile the police is investigating for involvement of others in the crime.