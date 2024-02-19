Pune Shocker: Attempt to Burn Woman Alive Out of Parking Dispute in Kharadi Area

Pune: The crime rate in Pune has been on the rise for the past few days. The Koyata gang has wreaked havoc in many parts of the city. While the incident of panic in the Yerawada and Lohgaon areas is fresh, another shocking incident has come to light in Pune City. In a shocking incident, a bunch of goons attempted to burn alive a woman. The incident took place in the Kharadi area. An attempt was made to pour petrol on the woman's body and set her on fire, but a major disaster was averted as the woman fled to the house. A case has been registered at Chandannagar police station and CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced.

According to police, the accused smashed the front and side windows of the complainant's four-wheeler Nexon (number MH-12-TH-7272) with a wooden stick for parking the vehicle. They poured petrol on the front seat of the car and set the car on fire. When Varsha Dayaram Gaikwad, a tenant of the complainant, came out of the house, they also tried to kill her by pouring petrol on her body. They then smashed the tank of a Bajaj Pulsar (MH-12-MG-7272) parked there and damaged it. The incident led to people from the area gathering there. At that time, accused Dhiraj Sapte threatened that if anyone came in, he would not leave them.

The incident took place at Tukaram Nagar in the Kharadi area on Saturday (February 17) at around 9 pm. It happened at 45. Assistant Police Inspector Bhagwan Kamble is investigating the case further.

Is the police crackdown over?

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had conducted a parade of goons in the city after taking charge. At that time, they were released with a warning/ But even then, crime in the city doesn't seem to be declining. The increasing number of incidents of rape and theft during the day has created an atmosphere of fear among the common Punekars. A youth had set himself on fire in front of the police station in Wagholi. He also died. Some police officers were suspended in this connection. But crime rates in some cities don't seem to be declining.