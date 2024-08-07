Pune Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Allegedly Molests School Girl; Probe On

A shocking incident has come to light from the Lonikalbhor area of Pune where an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly molested a school girl luring her to drop her to her school. The victim is a class eight student studying in a private school in Lonikalbhor. As per the police, the accused approached the victim while she was walking to her school on the Pune-Solapur national highway. The accused lured the victim and forcefully took her to his residence instead of dropping her to her school and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

This incident occurred in the Loni Kalbhor area of Pune on August 06 between 10 am to 4 pm. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Loni Kalbhor police station. The accused rickshaw driver has been identified as Vijay Vasant Jadhav (age 24, resident of Pashankarbagh, Loni Kalbhor, taluka Haveli, district Pune). A 14-year-old minor girl has filed a complaint at Loni Kalbhor police station in this regard.

According to the police, the victim girl is studying in eighth standard at a reputed school in the Loni Kalbhor area. The victim girl travelled to her school by bus or auto rickshaw every day and was waiting to hire an auto rickshaw at around 10 am on the Pune-Solapur highway. The accused Vijay Jadhav who is known to the victim approached her and asked her to get in the rickshaw by telling her that he would drop her at her school. After the minor girl sat in the rickshaw, the accused informed the victim that he had received a call from her mother and she was coming to pick her up from his residence. They allegedly gave false information to the victim and lured her into his house. Later the accused forced himself on her and behaved in a manner that would cause shame to her dignity. When the victim started screaming for help and tried to release herself from the clutches of the accused he fled from the scene.

The victim has filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused Vijay Jadhav. the accused Vijay Jadhav has been absconding while the Police are on the trail of the accused. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Kishore Pawar of Loni Kalbhor Police Station.