Pune Shocker: Bar Manager, Staff Attacked with Knife for Denying Alcohol in Baramati

Baramati's Malegaon Police have arrested three individuals for attacking a bar manager and staff after being denied alcohol. The incident occurred at Sharda Executive Bar, Restaurant, and Lodging in Karhavagaj, Baramati, on the night of Monday, January 13. The bar had closed at 10 PM, and the manager, Rishikesh Bhausaheb Mind, and his staff retired to their rooms by 11 PM. Around 1:45 AM, the attackers—identified as Vishal Baba More, Sandesh alias Aba Anil Shinde (both from Karhavagaj, Baramati), and Nikhil Ashok Kharat (from Amrai, Baramati, Pune district)—stormed into Rishikesh’s room, where he was sleeping.

The attackers verbally threatened him, saying, “You don’t serve us alcohol? Running a hotel in our village and challenging us? We won’t spare you now.” They proceeded to assault him, knocking him to the ground. When Rishikesh tried to defend himself, Nikhil Kharat stabbed him in the leg with a knife. Hearing the commotion, staff members rushed to help the manager. During the altercation, one of the staff, Dinesh Verma, originally from Uttar Pradesh, was stabbed in the stomach by Kharat. The attackers also attempted to assault other employees before fleeing the scene in a car.

Following the incident, Rishikesh filed a complaint against the attackers at the Malegaon police station. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Lokhande assigned Police Sub-Inspector Devidas Salve and the crime investigation team to track down the culprits.

Using CCTV footage and technical analysis, the police located the suspects near the Hadapsar bus stand early Tuesday morning. The operation was successfully executed by Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Lokhande, Police Sub-Inspectors Amol Khatavkar and Devidas Salve, and a team comprising Rahul Pandhare, Vijay Waghmode, Dnyaneshwar More, Nandkumar Gawhane, Amol Raut, Sagar Pawar, Jaisingh Kachare, and Amol Kokare.

The attackers were apprehended and taken into custody. Both Rishikesh and Dinesh Verma are receiving medical treatment, and the police have launched further investigations into the incident.