Pune Shocker: Body of Two Girls Found in Water Barrel in Rajgurunagar, Waiter Arrested

The gruesome and shocking case of the murder of two young girls, whose bodies were stuffed into a water barrel, came to light on Thursday (December 26) in a crowded residential area on Wada Road in Rajgurunagar city of Pune in Maharashtra. The victims have been identified as Karthiki Sunil Makwane (9) and Durva Sunil Makwane (8).

The girls who lived with their family went missing on Wednesday afternoon while playing outside their home. After failing to locate them, their parents reported their disappearance to the police in the evening. The family, originally from outside the village, had come to Rajgurunagar for work as wage labourers.

During the investigation, the police searched the room of two boys working in a bar near the chawl where the girls' family resides. Tragically, the girls’ bodies were discovered in a water barrel. The bodies were sent to Chandoli Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Varanasi Rape-Murder Case: Semi Naked Body of 8-Year-Old Girl Found Near School in Sujabad, Accused Arrested After Shootout.

According to initial findings, the murder was allegedly committed by a 50-year-old waiter from Dhanraj Bar in Rajgurunagar. The suspect was apprehended by the police early on Thursday morning at a lodge in Pune. While the motive for the murder remains unclear, police suspect that the crime might be linked to a personal dispute. Reports suggest that the girls' mother was in a relationship with the accused, which is being considered as a possible factor in the crime.

The girls’ father works as a cleaner at the Satkarsthal Gram Panchayat, while their mother is a wage labourer. A detailed investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind this heinous act, said Police Inspector Prabhakar More. He added that it is too early to confirm whether the girls were subjected to any form of torture. The crime was solved within a few hours by the Khed police and Pune Crime Branch. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.