Pune Shocker: Electrician Allegedly Rapes 85-Year-Old Woman in Hinjewadi, Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from the Hinjewadi area of Pune where an 85-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man in a high-profile housing society. The Hinjewadi police have arrested the accused. The incident has created a stir in the city while the issue of women’s safety has again come to the fore.

As per the police, the incident occurred on September 23 at around 6:30 PM in Hinjewadi. The victim was taking a stroll on the fifth-floor corridor of the residential building where the accused Om Jaychand Puri who is an electrician by profession was carrying out the electric work when he saw the victim alone he allegedly grabbed her and dragged her to a secluded area on the sixth floor and allegedly raped and attempted to kill her by strangulating her.

However, the victim somehow freed herself from the clutches of the perpetrator and shouted for help. The family members of the victim rushed to the spot finding the victim in a state of shock. The 57-year-old daughter of the victim rushed to the Hinjewadi police station and filed a complaint and accordingly, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the CCTV footage of the building. While examining the CCTV footage the police found the accused going down from the lift. Accordingly, the police initiated a search for the accused and arrested the accused Om Jaychand Puri resident of Sakhhre Wasti. Further investigations revealed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred. The accused was produced before the Pune Court and a five-day police custody has been remanded.

The locals and the family members of the accused are demanding strict action against the accused while the Hinjewadi Police carry out further investigations.