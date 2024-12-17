Pune shocker: Employee Loses Eye in CNG Nozzle Explosion at Dhankawadi Pump, Case Registered

While filling a two-wheeler with CNG, a gas nozzle exploded, and an employee lost his eye permanently. This incident took place at the S Square CNG pump in Tin Hatti Chowk in Dhankawadi.

A case has been registered against the pump owners Dharasheel Pansare and Rahit Harkurli at the Sahakar Nagar police station in this case. In this incident, an employee named Harshad Ganesh Gehlot (Resident Shankar Maharaj Vasahat, Dhankawadi) lost his eye.

According to the information given by the police, Harshad works as a CNG filler at the pump. On Sunday evening, he was filling a two-wheeler with gas. At this time, the gas nozzle suddenly exploded in his face. In this, he suffered serious injuries to his left eye and lost his eye. Police Constable Sandeep Chavan is investigating the matter.