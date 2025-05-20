Pune Shocker: Gangster Attempts to Murder Youth Over Alleged Association with Rival in Budhwar Peth

A shocking incident of attempted murder unfolded in the early hours of Monday at Kranti Chowk in Budhwar Peth, Pune, where a gangster allegedly attacked a 27-year-old youth with a sharp weapon. The assailant, identified as Harshal Khule, along with his accomplices, targeted Ganesh Kamble, reportedly enraged over Kamble’s association with Khule’s rival. The attack took place around 3:30 AM when Kamble was passing through the area. The accused arrived on a motorcycle, stopped Kamble, and demanded, “Why are you staying with Ali Irani?”

After questioning him, the accused sprayed an unknown substance on Kamble’s face, temporarily blinding him. Taking advantage of his disorientation, Khule and his gang brutally attacked Kamble with sharp weapons, inflicting serious injuries to his head, chest, and arms. Kamble collapsed on the spot due to the severity of the wounds. Bystanders rushed him to Sassoon General Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Doctors are currently monitoring his recovery closely, and he remains under observation.

Following the incident, a case of attempted murder was promptly registered at Faraskhana Police Station. The police have booked Harshal Khule and his accomplices under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Santosh Gore is leading the investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and gathering witness statements. As of now, the motive behind the attack appears to be personal enmity, but police are also probing possible gang-related links. No arrests have been confirmed yet, and efforts are underway to track down the suspects involved in the brutal assault.