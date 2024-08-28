Pune Shocker: Godman Arrested For Peeping Into Ladies Dressing Room

A shocking incident has come to light from the Tulapur area of Pune where a priest has been arrested for alleged voyeurism at the Triveni Sangam. The priest was allegedly caught recording videos of a woman changing clothes in the changing room. The incident occurred in August at around 3 PM.

The Lonikand Police has arrested the accused Amol Vijay Tongaonkar (age 36, Res. Bakori Phata, Wagholi). A 29-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Lonikand Police Station in this regard.

According to the information provided by the police, the complainant, her husband, and her brother visited the Triveni Sangam in Tulapur on the request of Amol Tongaonkar who is a priest.

The complainant her husband were asked to take a bath in the Triveni River after performing the pooja rituals. The accused allegedly asked the complainant and her husband to change their clothes in the pooja room. While the complainant was changing her clothes she noticed a mobile phone with a camera strategically kept near the bag of the priest in the pooja room.

The complainant noticed that the mobile was recording videos. While inquiring about the mobile phone the complainant realized that the phone belonged to the priest and it was deliberately kept there to record obscene videos of women changing clothes. The complainant and her husband immediately rushed to the Lonikand Police Station and filed a complaint against the accused. The police have arrested the accused and further probe is underway.