Pune Shocker: Man Attacked with Koyta in Broad Daylight, CCTV Footage Surfaces (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (June 20, 2025): A 40-year-old man was attacked with a koyta in broad daylight in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area on Wednesday night. The attack was captured on CCTV and the footage has now surfaced online. The victim has been identified as Naresh Ramchandra Tidange, aged 40. He works in the Dhanori Road Vishrantwadi area. The attack took place around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when three youths allegedly stopped him and attacked him with a koyta in the middle of the road.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. The attackers fled before they could be caught. Tidange sustained injuries and was later taken for medical treatment. Police have arrested two accused who are residents of the Vishrantwadi area. A third suspect is still absconding. The motive behind the attack is not yet known. Police said further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident on Monday night, two minor boys were brutally attacked with a koyta on Satara Road near Chavan Nagar in the Padmavati area. The assault took place around 10.40 p.m. in front of an Asian Paints shop. The injured boys have been identified as Vaibhav Sachin Naik Naware, 17, and Kartik Dhanaje Gaikwad, 16. Both are residents of Shankar Maharaj Vasahat near Shankar Maharaj Math in Satara.

According to police, the attack stemmed from an old dispute between the two groups. Vaibhav and Kartik, who work at a stationery shop in Appa Balwant Chowk, were on their way home when they were intercepted by the assailants. An argument broke out, which quickly turned violent.

Senior Police Inspector Rahul Gaud from Sahakar Nagar Police Station said the victims and the accused were known to each other. A case has been registered under sections related to attempt to murder.