Pune Shocker : Man Kills Cook For Serving Tasteless Food in Undri

A shocking incident came to light from the Millenium Labor Camp in the Undri area of Pune where an enraged man allegedly killed a person working as a chef in a canteen by hitting his nose with a hammer. This incident occurred on July 14th at around 2.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Shubham Shastri Sarkar (age 63, resident of West Bengal).

Kondhwa police have detained the accused Kamal Narayan Mardi (age 49, resident of Jiapur, West Bengal) in this regard and a case has been registered at Kondhwa police station. According to the information provided by the police, a labour camp has been deployed at the construction site in the Undri area. The accused Kamal Mardi, the deceased Shubham Sarkar and other workers reside in this camp.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray Had Warned Of Quitting MVA If Milind Narvekar Lost MLC Election: Report

Shubham Sarkar who worked in the staff canteen in the labour camp had prepared food for the workers on Sunday. The accused Kamal Naray Mardi was enraged as he did not like the taste of the food. This led to an argument between Mardi and Sarkar, the dispute escalated to violent altercations between the two. At this time, the accused Mardi picked up a hammer and hit Shubham Sarkar on the nose, seriously injuring him.

Sarkar’s nose was bleeding heavily and left him unconscious, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Kondhwa police are further investigating the case.