Pune Shocker: Man Murders Live-In Partner with Hammer Over Infidelity Suspicions, Abandons Son to Mislead Police

In a shocking and horrifying incident that has left the community in disbelief, a 32-year-old man from Wakad has been arrested for the brutal murder of his live-in partner, Jayashree Vinay More, on November 24. Suspecting his partner of infidelity, the man, who was also married, bludgeoned Jayashree to death with a hammer. In a heartless act, he abandoned their three-year-old son 30 kilometers away in Alandi before filing a missing persons complaint with the police. Following the murder, the man drove 130 kilometers to Khambatki Ghat in the Satara district, where he discarded Jayashree's body in an attempt to mislead authorities. He reported his son as missing but failed to mention his partner's disappearance, trying to create a false narrative.

The truth was revealed when a truck driver discovered Jayashree's body at Khambatki Ghat and alerted the police. This discovery prompted an investigation that ultimately uncovered the man's involvement in the horrific crime, leading to his arrest shortly afterward. According to a report by the Indian Express, the accused, Dinesh Popat Thombre, a supervisor with an AC maintenance firm and tea stall owner, had suspected More of having an affair with another man. Their relationship had been strained due to financial demands made by More and threats to expose his personal life to his family. Thombre's growing frustration culminated in the brutal attack, which he attempted to cover up by abandoning their child and fabricating a missing person's story.

As per the Times of India reported that after killing More, Thombre transported her body in his car to the isolated Khambatki Ghat area, where he disposed of it. On November 25, he went to the Hinjewadi police station to file a missing person report for his son, but he did not mention More's disappearance, which raised suspicions. Thombre's wife and children live in Baur, Maval tehsil, while he had rented a flat in Marunji for his live-in partner and their son. The police noticed inconsistencies in his statements and began investigating his activities between November 24 and 26. The case took a significant turn when a truck driver, who had stopped at Khambatki Ghat due to a mechanical issue, discovered the body in the bushes and notified the Khandala police. Upon further investigation, the police found that the victim's injuries and a mangalsutra matched those of More. Thombre was later brought in for questioning and confessed to the crime. He was arrested on charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and providing false information to mislead authorities.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.