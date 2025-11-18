Pune Shocker: Petrol Pump Attendant Assaulted; Dealers Demand Urgent Action (Watch Video)

An unsettling incident unfolded in Pune’s Bhairoba Nala area, where an attendant at an Indian Oil petrol pump was brutally assaulted by a group of individuals late Sunday night. The video of the attack circulated widely on social media, intensifying public concern. This episode occurred shortly after another petrol pump worker was reportedly beaten in Yerawada, raising alarms over the growing pattern of violence. The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune strongly denounced both incidents and approached senior Pune City Police officials, urging swift and stringent action against all individuals responsible for the repeated assaults on petrol pump staff.

Pune: Indian Oil Petrol Pump Attendant Thrashed At Bhairoba Nala; Video Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/EKccTufvYl — Pune First (@Pune_First) November 18, 2025

The association stated that it had formally written to the Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, along with the Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural, highlighting the urgent need to address worsening safety issues at fuel stations. They conveyed that they had issued a stern ultimatum demanding adequate protection for employees working during night and late hours. The association stressed that such recurring attacks instill fear among attendants who serve citizens continuously. They also warned that if these incidents persist, petrol pumps throughout Pune district may be compelled to shut operations after 7 pm to safeguard their workforce.

Dhruv Ruparel, President of the Petrol Dealers Association, expressed that attendants are more than staff members; they are essential frontline service providers ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply for the city. He stressed that their safety, dignity, and welfare cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Ruparel stated that any assault on these workers would prompt firm and collective action from the association. He further emphasized that the organization remains committed to ensuring the protection, respect, and well-being of every petrol pump employee across Pune.