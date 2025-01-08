Pune Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Recording Videos of Girls in Changing Room

Pune, Maharashtra (January 8, 2025): A shocking incident has come to light from a well-known school in Pashan where a peon was caught recording videos of girl students in the changing room. The incident occurred on January 6, after sports class. Students went to change their clothes in the school's kitchen room where the peon, Tushar Sarode, was present. When the students asked him to leave, Sarode allegedly placed his mobile camera on the switchboard and began recording.

The students noticed the camera and deleted the video immediately. After informing their parents, the students met with the school's principal. Sarode initially denied the allegations, but after further questioning by the school management, he admitted to using his mobile phone to record the students.

The school administration filed a complaint with the police, leading to Sarode's arrest. A case has been registered against him under Section 77 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The police have taken immediate action, and the investigation is ongoing.