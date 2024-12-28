Pune Shocker: Watchman Escapes Shooting After Confronting Men Urinating in Public

An incident occurred in the Theur area along the Pune-Solapur highway when a watchman was shot at after confronting a group of individuals urinating in public. Fortunately, the watchman was unharmed, but his wife, Sheetal, sustained injuries from stones thrown by the suspects, who fled in a car. Three men, Bhanudas Shelar, Ajay Mundhe, and Satish alias Nana Mundhe have been arrested, and a country-made pistol was recovered; it was discovered that they had been carrying it illegally.

The watchman, Akshay Sahebrao Chavan, who resides near Jai Malhar Hotel, filed a complaint with the Loni Kalbhor police. On Friday morning around 8:15 am, the suspects began urinating in an open area, prompting Chavan to intervene. They responded with threats and violence, injuring Chavan and his wife when she tried to mediate.

During the incident, Chavan was shot at, but he fortunately escaped unharmed. Following the incident, Chavan reported to the police. Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Karankaot quickly arrived at the scene, leading to the apprehension of the suspects and the seizure of the firearm.