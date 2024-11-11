Pune Shocker: Woman Accidentally Swallows 20-Centimeter Toothbrush While Cleaning Tongue

Pune, Maharashtra (November 11, 2024): A 40-year-old woman in Pune, India, experienced a bizarre and frightening incident when she accidentally swallowed an entire 20-centimeter toothbrush while cleaning her tongue, according to the Pune Times Mirror.

Dr. Abhijeet Karad, a gastroenterologist at DY Patil Medical College and Hospital, who treated the patient. “When the patient came in, we were surprised to learn that she had accidentally swallowed an entire 20 cm toothbrush. It seemed impossible at first. However, later she described how suddenly she lost control, leading to the shocking incident,” he told Pune Times Mirror.

Despite the risk of internal injuries from such a large, rigid object, the woman miraculously emerged unscathed, according to reports. The toothbrush was successfully removed without causing any damage to her esophagus or stomach.

“Toothbrush ingestion is extraordinarily rare worldwide, with fewer than 30 reported cases. Globally, such cases involved patients with psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia, bulimia, or anorexia. In this case, however, the woman was completely healthy and sane, which makes this case even more surprising,” he added.