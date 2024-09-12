Pune Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Husband Fails to Buy New Mobile Phone

Pune: A 20-year-old woman, Shivani Gopal Sharma, died by suicide after her husband failed to buy her a mobile phone. According to media reports, the incident occurred in their residence on Wednesday evening. Shivani had been requesting a new phone from her husband, Gopal Sharma, who works at a private company, for several months. However, due to financial constraints, he was unable to fulfill her request.

Read Alo | Pune: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses to Marry Her

Shivani, who was often alone at home, grew increasingly insistent on having a mobile phone. Unable to bear the denial, she took her own life on Wednesday. Her husband discovered her body upon returning home from work. The Wakad police, after investigating the matter, concluded that Sharma had ended her life due to her husband failed to buy her a mobile phone.