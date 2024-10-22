Pune Shocker: Young Couple Ends Lives by Jumping in Front of Running Train

In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, a young man and woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Pune railway station. The identities of the deceased have not yet been determined. According to preliminary investigations by the Lohmarg police, the couple, believed to be in a romantic relationship, left the area near platform number one around 6 AM before suddenly jumping under a moving train.

The bodies have been sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The exact motive behind the suicide remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.