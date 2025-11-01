Pune Shooting: Man Gunned Down in Broad Daylight at Yewalewadi

A shocking incident of firing in broad daylight shook Pune’s Yewalewadi area on Saturday, leaving one person dead. Police and forensic teams immediately reached the scene after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Ganesh Kale, who was reportedly the brother of a murder accused. Initial investigations point towards a possible gang-related motive behind the attack. Police officials have cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence to identify and apprehend those responsible for the brutal shooting.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | One person has been shot dead in a broad daylight firing incident in Pune's Yewalewadi area. Police and forensic teams are at the scene. Multiple rounds were reportedly fired. Preliminary information suggests it could be a gang-related attack. More details… pic.twitter.com/KkSCeecVYZ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2025

According to officials, the firing took place when Kale stepped out of his residence in the afternoon to go to work. Four unidentified assailants on two motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds at him from a pistol before fleeing the spot. Kale sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “We have obtained crucial leads and are working to track down the culprits,” a police officer told ANI. Investigators suspect that the incident may be linked to ongoing gang rivalries, given Kale’s family connections to a murder case. However, officials said all possible angles are being thoroughly examined.