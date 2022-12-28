Pune: SPPU introduces environmental courses for students

Students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and its affiliated colleges can now study environmental changes and conservation. SPPU has signed a memorandum of understanding with Blue Planet Skill Private Limited in Singapore, through which students will receive lessons on sustainable development.

This memorandum of cooperation was signed on December 27th, at the Vice Chancellor's Office, by Blue Planet Skill Private Limited and the SPPU. Dr. Karbhari Kale, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Sonwane, Registrar Dr. Prafulla Pawar, Head of the Department of Psychology Dr. Rajendra Mhaske, Dr. Juhi Deshmukh, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Planet Harsh Mehrotra, Vice President of the Skills Department Krishna Kumar Gaur, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

"Through this agreement, students of the university and affiliated colleges will be able to learn about sustainable development, recycling, green transportation, green energy, health, water conservation, health and safety, and dietetics, among other issues," Dr. Mhaske added. Students enrolled in this course will receive credit as well.

Environmental changes are stressed in the National Education Policy 2020. Furthermore, this year's G20 conference theme is sustainable development. The university has taken a step toward the environment and sustainable development by signing this agreement.