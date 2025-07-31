Pune Takes Historic Step Towards Becoming a World-Class City by 2030!

In a significant move towards the all-round development of Pune, the 'Pune Platform for Collaborative Response' officially launched the 'Pune Vision 2030' during an impactful discussion session. This initiative brought together influential figures from government, industry, and the social sector, marking the beginning of a collective resolution to transform Pune into a world-class, sustainable, and inclusive city by 2030. The session was graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murali Mohol, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, Municipal Commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Entrepreneur Abhay Bhutada, Senior Manager of Lokmat, Milan Darda, along with various experts from different fields.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sudhir Mehta and Manoj Pochat, the discussion focused on the transformations required for Pune's all-round development by 2030. The conversation touched upon key areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, transportation, crime, and social inclusion. Municipal Commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram spoke about the challenges of sanitation and infrastructure in the city, emphasizing the actions being taken to tackle issues such as road waste, potholes, and obstructions on sidewalks. He outlined plans for cleanliness and stressed the importance of citizen participation in making Pune waste-free. Ram also shared his past experiences of working in Pune and expressed his commitment to delivering impactful results once again.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar highlighted the efforts made by the police to control traffic and crime issues in the city. He mentioned that several crimes have been solved within 24 hours, and proposals have been submitted to the government for increasing the workforce and establishing new police stations. Kumar reaffirmed that the Pune Police are dedicated to ensuring the safety of the city's residents and are actively addressing traffic-related concerns.

Abhay Bhutada emphasized that healthcare, education, and sports are not just basic needs but the foundation for a brighter future for society. He stressed that this responsibility should not lie solely with the government but should involve long-term social investment from every professional. Bhutada called for collective action from entrepreneurs, administration, and citizens to transform Pune into a world-class model city by 2030. He urged all stakeholders to prioritize environmental concerns and work together for the city's comprehensive development.