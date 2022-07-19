Pune: Teacher harassed by in-laws in Bawdhan

Pimpri: A case of harassment of a married woman who is a professor in a famous management college in Pune by her husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law has come to light. This incident took place between June 3, 2011 and March 5, 2021, at Bawdhan.

A 39-year-old woman, who is a professor, filed a complaint in this matter at the Hinjewadi police station on Monday. Accordingly, the police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

According to the police, the accused is a female lecturer in a prominent college in Pune. Her husband is an engineer and is employed in a private company. The accused physically and mentally tortured the woman plaintiff in connivance. 14 lakhs were taken from the plaintiff's bank account from time to time after gaining her trust. The plaintiff stated that the money was not returned to the her.