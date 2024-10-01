Pune: Thieves Steal 2.5 Kg Mango Barfi and Rs 7,500 Cash from Sweet Shop in Yerwada

In a tragic turn of events, two unidentified thieves broke into a sweet shop located at Laxminagar area on the Golf Club Road in Yerwada, Pune, and fled with 2.5 kilograms of Mango Barfi worth Rs 1,200 and Rs 7,500 cash. The incident occurred on September 26 at around 5:00 a.m. Accordingly, the owner of Narayan Sweet Shop filed a complaint at the Yerwada police station.

According to the complaint, the owner locked the shop's shutters at around 10:30 p.m. on September 25. On September 26, two unidentified men broke into the shop at around 5:00 a.m. and fled with Rs 7,500 cash and 2.5 kg Mango Barfi.

The locals claimed that this incident may seem like a petty robbery attempt however the growing menace of junkies who use and abuse drugs and alcohol at night near the Golf Course is a matter of safety and security concern.

A local resident of Laxminagar under the condition of anonymity while talking to LokmatTimes.com stated, “ The growing numbers of drug peddlers and people who indulge in substance abuse is a growing safety concern in our area. We have requested beat marshal patrolling rounds in our area to the police however no action has been taken yet. These people later indulge in robbery to fund their drugs. Recently two more shop shutters were broken for a robbery attempt. The police should take prominent action and provide security to the residents.”

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ We have filed a case against the unidentified robbers and examination of CCTV footage is underway. We request the local residents to immediately report any incidents which may lead to safety issues. The Yerwada police is taking strict action against the people who use and sell drugs within the limits.”