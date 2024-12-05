Pune to Celebrate Pedestrian Day on December 11; Laxmi Road to Be Closed for Traffic

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to celebrate Pedestrian Day on December 11, aiming to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and rights. This annual initiative, which Pune is the first city in India to observe, focuses on creating a safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, women, and differently-abled individuals.

Pedestrians are often the most overlooked and vulnerable road users, despite being integral to road safety. Studies show that pedestrians account for a significant portion of road accident fatalities in India. To address this, PMC has been observing Pedestrian Day every year on December 11, and this year marks the fourth consecutive celebration across the entire municipal jurisdiction.

PMC will highlight the importance of pedestrian safety and responsibility towards pedestrian infrastructure on this special day. Key elements such as safe and clean footpaths, clearly marked zebra crossings, pedestrian islands, street lights, traffic signals, and informative signboards are essential for ensuring safety. These facilities represent the fundamental rights of every citizen to move safely across the city.

This year’s celebration will take place along Laxmi Road, one of the busiest streets in Pune, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a vehicle-free zone from Kante Chowk to Garud Ganpati Chowk. The road will be closed to vehicles, and efforts will be made to beautify the area, creating a pedestrian-friendly space for the day. The move is part of PMC’s initiative to ensure pedestrians can move freely in busy areas without the constant threat of traffic.

Special bicycle services will be provided by PMRCL for people traveling from Kasba and Mandai Metro Stations and Pune Municipal Corporation Metro Station. PMPML will also operate additional bus services to improve connectivity for participants.

Highlights of the Day

Several programs are planned to raise awareness and engage citizens, including: