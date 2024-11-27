Pune to Strictly Enforce Helmet Rule for Two-Wheeler Riders at Govt Offices

Pune, Maharashtra (November 27, 2024): The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) is set to enforce helmet rules for the general public visiting government offices on two-wheelers after the successful implementation of the rule for government employees.

Chandrakant Pulkundwar, the Divisional Commissioner of Pune, recently issued an order mandating government employees, semi-government agencies, municipal corporations, councils, and government colleges to follow the helmet rule. Now, the RTO plans to extend the rule to the public with strict penalties for violators.

The new directive is expected to be fully implemented within the next 10 days and immediate fines to be issued against violators in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, it is mandatory for two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmets. This move follows a meeting held last month by the Supreme Court-appointed Road Safety Committee, led by Justice Abhay Sapre, to address measures aimed at reducing road accidents in Pune.