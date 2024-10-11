Pune Traffic Alert: Vehicular Congestion at Market Yard Chowk; Supriya Sule Slams Maharashtra Govt

A major vehicular traffic congestion at Market Yard Chowk in Pune was reported in the early hours of Friday, October 11. There were complaints related to traffic jams made on social media. Videos shared by the X user, who claimed to be a social activist, said traffic chaos in Pune.

Traffic Jammed at Market Yard Chowk

Despite traffic chaos, nuisance to residents, and countless issues faced by citizens, the @mybmc has proposed development of this existing market instead of shifting it. Why? Political influence continues to benefit vendors at the expense of the community.@chakachakdadar… https://t.co/90vNblwpCHpic.twitter.com/wGRmri66GV — Chetan Kamble (@ckdadar) October 11, 2024

NCP-SP spokesperson and Baramati MP Supriya Sule attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday, saying that Pune ranks second among Asia's worst cities for traffic.

Pune ranks 2nd among Asia’s worst cities for traffic, with an average travel time of 27 min 50 sec per 10 km. What happened to the Smart City vision? With no elections and zero accountability, no one is looking after Pune. The living conditions are chaotic—traffic issues,… pic.twitter.com/qEzJQs2mOF — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) October 11, 2024

Sule in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said, "Pune ranks 2nd among Asia's worst cities for traffic, with an average travel time of 27 min 50 sec per 10 km. What happened to the Smart City vision? With no elections and zero accountability, no one is looking after Pune. The living conditions are chaotic—traffic issues, potholes, narrow roads. People are literally scared to step out with all the civic issues, law and order problems. Government of Maharashtra needs to WAKE UP."

Also Read | Pune Hit-and-Run: Food Delivery Executive Killed After Audi Hits Scooter Near Google Building in Koregaon Park; Driver Arrested.

According to the report shared by Baramati MP, suggesting that Bengaluru is ranked the top city for traffic in Asia with an average wait time of 28 minutes and 10 seconds per 10 km of traffic, followed by Pune in second place for its travel time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds per 10 kilometre, Manila in the Philippines (27 minutes and 20 seconds) and Taichung in Taiwan (26 minutes and 50 seconds).

According to the FPJ report, London is the worst city for traffic jams, with an average wait time of 37 minutes and 20 seconds per 10 kilometres, followed by Dublin in Ireland (29 minutes and 30 seconds) and Toronto in Canada (29 minutes). Bengaluru ranks 6th globally, while Pune ranks 7th. New Delhi and Mumbai are also on the list at 44th and 54th positions, respectively.