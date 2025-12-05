Pune Traffic: Over 13 Lakh Violations Recorded in 11 Months, Drivers Ignore Basic Rules

Pune Traffic Police have reported over 13 lakh traffic violations between January 1 and December 1, 2025. This figure represents nearly 32 per cent of all vehicles registered under the Pune city RTO. The high number of offences reflects a growing disregard for traffic rules in the city. Violations include wrong-side driving, illegal parking, signal jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, tinted windows, drunk driving, and not wearing seat belts. Officials stated that the increasing number of rule-breaking incidents indicates a lack of awareness and responsibility among many motorists within the city.

Based on official statistics, 13,11,134 offences were recorded within 11 months, with wrong-side driving being the most frequent violation, followed by illegal parking and signal jumping. Pune currently has around 40 lakh registered vehicles, and more than one-third were found to be involved in some type of traffic violation. The compiled data suggests that despite strict enforcement, many drivers continue to ignore basic road safety measures. Authorities believe that the rising number of vehicle registrations, along with reckless driving behaviour, continues to strain traffic management efforts across several busy areas.

A detailed breakdown of the violations shows alarming numbers: 509,843 cases of wrong-side driving, 478,436 cases of illegal parking, and 159,110 incidents of signal jumping. There were 39,188 cases of drivers using mobile phones while driving, 13,242 cases of not wearing a seatbelt, and 5,673 drunk driving offences. Additionally, reckless driving was recorded 36,640 times, while violations related to tinted glass and manual police signals were also documented in significant numbers. The scale of violations highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, stricter monitoring, and better road discipline across the city.

Senior Police Inspector Narendra More from Pune Traffic Division stated that wrong-side driving and unregulated parking remain the leading causes of road mishaps and traffic congestion. He explained that newly installed CCTV systems at crucial junctions have helped detect more offenders and issue e-challans more efficiently. According to him, strict rule enforcement combined with responsible behaviour from motorists is essential to improving traffic flow. He appealed to citizens to follow traffic regulations consistently to ensure road safety and reduce traffic jams across Pune. “Following rules is the responsibility of every citizen,” he added.