Pune Traffic Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving, Triple-Seat Violations; 121 Bikes Seized

The Pune City Traffic Police carried out a special enforcement drive to curb traffic indiscipline and take action against drunk driving. During the drive conducted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, police took legal action against 232 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The traffic branch also acted against 720 two-wheeler riders for triple-seat riding. Of these, 121 motorcycles were seized.

Traffic officials said violations of traffic rules increase the risk of road accidents and pose a serious threat to the lives of innocent citizens. Strict compliance with traffic rules can help make city traffic safer, smoother and more disciplined, the Pune city traffic department said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav appealed to all motorists to follow the rules laid down under the Motor Vehicles Act and cooperate with traffic authorities to help maintain an orderly traffic system in the city.