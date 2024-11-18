Pune Traffic Update: Major Changes in Swargate From Nov 19–20 Due to Maharashtra Election 2024; Check Details

Traffic arrangements in the Swargate area will be modified on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20. The changes come in light of the distribution of ballot boxes and other materials by PMP buses from polling booths in the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch area.

Ballot boxes and voting materials will be transported via PMP buses. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amol Zende, announced that traffic arrangements in the Swargate to Nehru Stadium area will be modified on Tuesday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 20. The changes will be implemented from 6 am to 1 pm on Tuesday. Vehicles heading towards Sarasbaug from Deshbhakt Keshavrao Jedhe Chowk at Swargate are advised to take the left route, while space will be allocated on the right track for PMP buses carrying voting materials.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Maharashtra Election from November 18 to 23 – Check Restrictions and Diversions.

Traffic towards Sarasbaug via Solapur Road will be closed from 6 pm to 12 am on Wednesday evening, following the completion of the polling process. The Great Separator at Swargate will also be closed to traffic. Traffic changes in the area will take effect after 6 pm on Wednesday. Polling materials will be deposited at the main center at Ganesh Kala Krida. The traffic police have urged vehicles heading towards Sarasbaug to take a right turn from Laxminarayan Cinema Hall Square and proceed towards Sarasbaug via Mitramandal Chowk.