Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for Maharashtra Election from November 18 to 23 – Check Restrictions and Diversions

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has issued a notification regarding the diversion of traffic in four assembly constituencies, namely Airoli, Belapur, Panvel, and Uran, under its jurisdiction from November 18, 2024, to 12 a.m. midnight on November 23, 2024 (or until the election process of counting is completed).

As per the notification, there will be no parking zone and entry of all types of vehicles, except those acquired for election duties, are completely prohibited on certain roads.

The traffic prohibition will facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for collecting and depositing polling material.

Belapur Constituency

The Seawoods Traffic unit of Navi Mumbai Police has issued a notification regarding the diversion of traffic in Nerul to facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for the collection and deposit of polling material. For the voting process, election officials, staff, and polling materials will be transported from Agri Koli Cultural Hall located at plot number 9 in Sector 24, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, to the polling stations on November 19, 2024 and returned after the polling is completed. Furthermore, the counting of votes will be conducted at the same location on November 23, 2024.

For this process, vehicles acquired for election duty will be parked on the service road parallel to the road in front of the Agri Koli Bhavan and Palm Beach Road. Therefore, from November 19, 2024 to November 23, 2024, or until the election process is completed, all types of vehicles except those acquired for election duties are prohibited from entering this area during the election period.

According to the notification, the movement and parking of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, are prohibited from Vajrani Signal on Palm Beach Road to Ramji Balu Bhagat Chowk and the service road parallel to Palm Beach Road from Vajrani Sports Club to Health Juice Center.

Alternative Route:

Traffic on the restricted road will be diverted to the internal roads of Sector No. 18, Nerul, and then to the desired destination via Palm Beach Road.

There will be no restrictions for essential vehicles, including fire brigade, police, and ambulances.

Airoli Constituency:

For storing election materian and counting process, a strong room has been prepared at Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sector 5, Airoli for Airoli constiency. As per Ghansoli Traffic Unit, vehicles acquired for election purposes will be parked on the road in front of Saraswati Vidyalaya, Sector 5, Airoli, and at the parking ground of Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan, opposite Jankibai Madhavi Hall, managed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Traffic department has proposed to restrict entry of all vehicles except those providing essential services or those requisitioned for election-related duties. From 5 PM on November 18 until the vote-counting process is completed on November 23.

According to the notification, the movement of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, is prohibited from Poonam Sweets at Sector 5 to Jankibai Madhvi Hall Road in Airoli during this period. Parking of vehicles along this stretch is also prohibited. During this period, traffic will be diverted from Poonam Sweets to Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan Road using the road in front of the petrol pump in Airoli Sector 4 via Sant Savata Mali Bhawan.

Similarly, during this period, there will be a ban on the movement and parking of all kinds of vehicles, except for election purposes, on the road in front of Siddhi Vinayak Society in Sector 4. The Traffic department has also banned the entry and parking of vehicles on this road. However, vehicles on this road will be able to reach their desired destination via Navratri Hotel in Sector 4 to Dutt Mandir in Sector 17.

Panvel Constituency

For Panvel constituency, a strong has been created at Anjuman Islam Kalsekar Polytechnic College, Panvel, near Thana Naka, opposite Karnala Sports Academy.

As per the notification, during the election process and vote counting roads leading from Panvel towards Kalsekar College via Thana Naka, roads from Kalamboli Circle towards D Point, and roads from JNPT Road at the Karnala Cut towards Kalsekar College will be closed for all kinds vehicles except for vehicles involved in election duties from 8 pm on November 18 to 12 pm on November 23.

Alternative Route:

Vehicles traveling from Panvel to JNPT should use the Khanda Colony flyover via Kalamboli Circle to reach their destination. Similarly, vehicles traveling from Kalamboli Circle should use the Khanda Colony flyover to reach their destination.

Uran Constituency

Likewise, a strong room has been set up at Zila Parishad School in Jasai, and heavy vehicles will be restricted from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 12 and from 6 p.m. to midnight on May 13 on the Dighoda to Dastan Phata road.

As per the notification, to ensure the smooth conduct of the polling and counting process, the following traffic restrictions are proposed:

November 19, 2024: From 6:00 AM to 12:00 midnight.

November 20, 2024: From 3:00 PM to 12:00 midnight.

November 23, 2024: From 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

During these periods, heavy and oversized vehicles will be completely restricted on the Dighoda to Dastan Phata Road.

Alternative Route:

During this time frame, vehicles traveling from Dighoda towards Dastan Phata will be rerouted via Dighoda Jambhulpada - Jungle Cut to reach their intended destination.