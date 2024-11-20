Pune Traffic Update: Massive 15-KM Congestion on Pune-Satara Highway Leaves Voters Stranded During Maharashtra Elections

A severe traffic jam on the Pune-Satara highway, spanning over 15 kilometers, has caused panic among voters traveling to their villages for the ongoing elections. The gridlock, which began early in the morning, has left commuters frustrated and concerned about whether they will be able to cast their votes. The flyover construction at Shivre and Khed Shivapur, managed by Nikhil Construction, is progressing slowly.

The Highway Traffic Police and Rajgad Traffic Police have not intervened to alleviate the congestion. Vehicles traveling from Pune and Mumbai to Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Mahabaleshwar are reversing, exacerbating the traffic jam. The administration has consistently overlooked this issue, and ongoing roadwork has made traffic jams a regular occurrence.

Voters are increasingly concerned about their ability to vote, and passengers are frustrated with the lack of progress from Nikhil Construction on the Shivre flyover. Many ambulances have also been caught in the traffic, yet the administration remains indifferent to the situation.