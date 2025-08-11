Pune Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Angarki Chaturthi 2025 on August 12 – Check Details Here

Pune Traffic Update on Tuesday, August 12, 2025: The Pune police have announced temporary traffic restrictions for Tuesday as thousands of devotees are expected to visit the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road for Angarki Chaturthi. To avoid traffic jams, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road will be closed for all vehicles from 7 a.m. onwards.

According to Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, vehicles heading towards Swargate will be allowed on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road. Instead, drivers must use Bajirao Road.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Appa Balwant Chowk to Budhwar Chowk. They will be diverted via Abhinav Chowk (Puram Chowk), Tilak Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, and FC Road.

Read Also | Shravan Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Time, Angaraki Yoga Significance and Spiritual Benefits of This Fast

Vehicles moving from Abhinav Chowk (Puram Chowk) to Shivajinagar must take an alternate route through SG Barve Chowk, Jangali Maharaj Chowk, Khandoji Baba Chowk, Tilak Chowk and Tilak Road.

The traffic department has advised citizens to plan their travel to avoid inconvenience during the festival.

Angarki Chaturthi is an important day in the Hindu calendar for Lord Ganesha’s followers. Devotees observe fasting and worship to seek blessings for prosperity and to overcome obstacles.