Pune Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for CM’s Mukhyamantri–Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana Program Launch

In preparation for the inauguration of the ‘Mukhyamantri – Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on August 17, Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad police have announced significant traffic changes affecting Pashan Road, Baner Road, Aundh Road, and a section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. The Maharashtra government will launch this flagship scheme, which aims to provide direct financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to over one crore women in the state, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, with around 900 buses arriving via the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Key figures including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with numerous political activists and citizens, are anticipated to attend.

On August 17, vehicles traveling from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) junction to Radha Chowk via Baner Road will be redirected from Ganraj Chowk towards the Nanaware Underpass. Additionally, vehicles heading towards Baner Road from the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway will be diverted from the Balewadi toll post to Ganraj Chowk in Baner. Commuters traveling from Pune city to Hinjewadi, Wakad, Lonavala, and Mumbai are advised to avoid the SPPU junction to Baner Road route. Instead, they should use Pashan Road to Chandni Chowk or SPPU junction to Aundh Road.

From 1 am to 12 pm on August 17, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from traveling between SPPU junction and Chandni Chowk via Pashan Road, SPPU junction and Radha Chowk via Baner Road, and SPPU junction and Rajiv Gandhi Bridge via Aundh Road. Similarly, from 6 pm to 8 pm on the same day, heavy vehicles, excluding emergency services, will not be allowed to travel from Chandni Chowk to Urse Toll Post via the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, or from Chakan to the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway via Pimpri Chinchwad. Heavy vehicles will also be restricted from traveling from Pune city to the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway and from Talegaon or Dehu Road to the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Eligibility and scope

The scheme targets women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. While detailed eligibility guidelines are yet to be fully outlined, it is expected that the scheme will cover a wide range of women, particularly those from below the poverty line or with limited income.

Who all can get the monthly aid

The scheme is exclusively for female residents of Maharashtra.

Applicants must be permanent residents of Maharashtra.

Female applicants must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 65 years old.

Married, unmarried, abandoned, divorced, and destitute women are all eligible.

Applicants are required to have a bank account in any bank under their name.

The applicant's family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.