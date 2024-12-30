Pune Traffic Update: Travel Advisory Issued for Vehicle Management During Vijaystambh Tribute on January 1

To manage the large crowds expected at the Vijaystambh salutation program in Koregaon Bhima on 1st January 2025, traffic diversions will be implemented from 2 PM on 31st December. The event is anticipated to draw followers of the Ambedkarite movement from across the state, necessitating these changes to prevent congestion on the Pune-Nagar Highway.The traffic diversions will remain in effect until midnight on 1st January 1,

Vehicles traveling from Pune to Ahilyanagar will be redirected via Kharadi bypass, Mundhwa, Magarpatta Chowk, Pune-Solapur Road, Kedgaon Chowk, Nhavara, and Shirur Road. For those traveling from Solapur to Alandi or Chakan, the route will be diverted through Hadapsar, Magarpatta Chowk, and Kharadi bypass towards Vishrantwadi, before proceeding to Alandi and Chakan.

Also Read: Bhima Koregaon Battle Anniversary: Record Crowd Expected for Vijaystambh Tribute on January 1, 2025; Extra Metro Services to Be Added

Vehicles coming from Mumbai to Ahilyanagar should take the route through Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, and Aalefata. Light vehicles should follow the Vadgaon Maval, Chakan, Khed, Pabal, and Shirur route.Parking facilities have been arranged for event attendees at several locations, including Apale Ghar near Lonikand, Buddhist settlement, Monica Hotel, Om Sai Hotel, and other designated points along the route.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the city, with restrictions at key locations such as Theur Phata, Harris Pool (Khadki), Bopkhel Phata (Vishrantwadi), Radha Chowk (Baner), Navel Pool (Sinhagad Road), Katraj Chowk, Khandwa Kadi Machine Chowk, Furusungi Mantwadi Phata, and Markal Bridge. Drivers are urged to follow the traffic advisories and cooperate with the police as they manage the event's traffic changes.