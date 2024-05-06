Pune Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Ball Hits His Private Parts During Cricket Match in Lohegaon; Watch Video

A heartbreaking incident came to light on Monday after an 11-year-old boy died in Pune's Lohegaon after a ball hit in the genitals while playing a cricket match. The deceased has been identified as Shaurya, also known as Shambhu Kalidas Khandve, aged 11, from Lohegaon.

An accidental case has been registered at the Vimantal police station. The incident occurred on Thursday (May 2) evening when class 6th student Shaurya was playing cricket with his siblings during the school summer holidays at Jagadguru Ports Academy ground in Lohegaon.

WARNING! Visuals May Upset Some Viewers:

An 11-year-old boy died after a ball hit his private part while he was playing cricket with his friends in Pune. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.#LokmatTimes#PuneIncident#TragicIncident#Cricketpic.twitter.com/FS5hHHwNxU — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 6, 2024

According to the CCTV video, Shaurya was seen bowling when the batsman hit the ball directly towards him and struck his private parts, and he collapsed on the ground. Shaurya was rushed to a nearby private hospital nearby by his friends, where he was declared dead by doctors.