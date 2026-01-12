Pune Tragedy: Son Finds Parents Dead After Returning from Night Shift in Kondhwa, Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

A shocking incident has come to light from Kondhwa in Pune, where a couple was found dead in a chawl in the Kondhwa area. In connection with the case, the police have registered an accidental death report. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report, police said. The deceased have been identified as Prakash Munde (52) and Dnyaneshwari Munde (48). The Munde family lived in a chawl located in the Shraddhanagar area of Kondhwa.

What exactly happened?

According to the information received, the couple’s son Ganesh (23) works at a private company. He returned home on Friday (9th) morning after completing his night shift and found the door locked. He knocked several times, but there was no response from inside. Alarmed, Ganesh informed the neighbours. With their help, the door was opened, and Prakash and Dnyaneshwari were found lying unconscious inside the house. They were immediately taken to a hospital, but doctors declared both of them dead before treatment could begin.

Police inspected the scene

Dnyaneshwari Munde was suffering from a brain tumour and had been ill for the past year, while her husband Prakash worked as a driver. The police carried out a panchnama of the spot, and post-mortems of both bodies have been conducted. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem reports. An accidental death case has been registered, said Senior Police Inspector Amar Kalange of Yeolewadi Police Station.

Following the incident, grief is being expressed in the Shraddhanagar area of Kondhwa. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether the extreme step was taken due to frustration over Dnyaneshwari’s illness or if there is some other reason behind the couple’s deaths.